John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HEQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,835. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,526 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

