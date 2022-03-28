JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.24) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.76) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.56) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.56) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.42).

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 46 ($0.61) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,432.50 ($45.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,073. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($43.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,648.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,831.69. The stock has a market cap of £88.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($198,156.92). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,246.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

