JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Target Price to GBX 280

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 280 ($3.69) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.85) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 493.78 ($6.50).

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Countryside Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 247.20 ($3.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 408.67.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

