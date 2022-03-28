JTC’s (JTC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 830 ($10.93) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JTC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.44) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Shore Capital upgraded JTC to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

JTC opened at GBX 821 ($10.81) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 774.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 809.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.11. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 593 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 957.27 ($12.60). The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

