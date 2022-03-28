Kadena Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.70 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $86.70 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00014823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.11 or 0.07106996 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.49 or 0.99888767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.