Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:KAIKY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.