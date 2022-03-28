Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KAIKY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

