Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

