Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.80.

Several research firms have commented on KEL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 476,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,201. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.02.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.