Kercheville Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 156,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,459,914. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.