Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,638,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

