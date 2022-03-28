Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unity Software by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after buying an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U stock opened at $93.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.