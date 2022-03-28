KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 208.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 431.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.39. The company has a market cap of $692.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.