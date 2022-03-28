Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.85. 6,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $133.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

