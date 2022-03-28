Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.12) to GBX 255 ($3.36) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.96 on Friday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

