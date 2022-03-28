Klaytn (KLAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $182.94 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $182.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.48 or 0.07080500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,555.62 or 0.99872451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,161,185 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars.

