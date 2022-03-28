Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given New €18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of KLPEF stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

