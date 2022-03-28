KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 18,891 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $132,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.48 on Monday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 99,446 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.