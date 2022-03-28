KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 18,891 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $132,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.48 on Monday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
