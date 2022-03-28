Knights Group (LON:KGH) Price Target Cut to GBX 165

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 454.17 ($5.98).

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 161.37 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.37 million and a P/E ratio of 42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.24. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 142.19 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($53,255.29).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

