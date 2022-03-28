Komodo Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.00417179 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00092361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00104257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007596 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,936,867 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

