Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €155.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSMY. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($210.99) to €193.00 ($212.09) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €190.00 ($208.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. 31,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,343. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.