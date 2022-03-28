Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.43 on Friday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter.

Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

