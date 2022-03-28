Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,015,000 shares, an increase of 260.2% from the February 28th total of 1,669,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,683.3 days.

KUASF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Shares of KUASF stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.