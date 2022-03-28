L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

FSTR opened at $15.78 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $170.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

