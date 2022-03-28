Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:LIF opened at C$42.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$33.33 and a one year high of C$51.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

