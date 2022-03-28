Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Update

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $2,637,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $2,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeshore Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 182,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,347. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

