Lancashire’s (LRE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRE. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.28) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 690.43 ($9.09).

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE opened at GBX 406 ($5.34) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 472 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 520.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £990.68 million and a PE ratio of -20.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($569,376.34). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,825.12).

Lancashire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.