Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $164.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the highest is $164.50 million. Lantheus reported sales of $92.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $704.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $792.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $796.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 985,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. Lantheus has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.