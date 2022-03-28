Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 55.2% in March

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000.

NYSE LGI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,932. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

