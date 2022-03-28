Lethean Reaches Market Capitalization of $516,630.69 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $516,630.69 and approximately $323.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

