Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) shot up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.95. 1,588,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 249,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXE shares. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$478.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.82.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.