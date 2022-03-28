Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) shot up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.95. 1,588,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 249,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on LXE shares. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$478.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.82.
About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)
Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
