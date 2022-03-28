LHT Market Cap Reaches $124,661.38 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $124,661.38 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007589 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.