Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.03. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 27,115 shares trading hands.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

