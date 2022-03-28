Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.87.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 824,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

