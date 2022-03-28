Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.83.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $119.62 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

