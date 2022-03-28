Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,321 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

DWX opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.