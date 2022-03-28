Lincoln National Corp Acquires 64,700 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,903,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 342,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 339,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

