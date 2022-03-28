Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 431.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of PNOV opened at $30.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.