Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period.

USO opened at $80.74 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

