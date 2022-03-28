Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $485,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

