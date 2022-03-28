Lincoln National Corp Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $78.11 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

