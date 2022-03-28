Lincoln National Corp Has $788,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $106.73 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $553.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

