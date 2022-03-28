Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

