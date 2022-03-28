Lincoln National Corp Purchases 152 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 59,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

