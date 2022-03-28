Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

