Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,160 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 34,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Edison International by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Edison International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

EIX opened at $68.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

