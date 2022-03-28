Lincoln National Corp Sells 650 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAR. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $32.28 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52.

