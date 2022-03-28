Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 253.4% in March

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 253.4% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $10.28.
About Link Real Estate Investment Trust
