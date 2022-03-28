Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 253.4% in March

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 253.4% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.