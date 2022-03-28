Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 40,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Flex by 128.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Flex by 21.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

FLEX stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

