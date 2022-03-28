Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 4,300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $118.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

