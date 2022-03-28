Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $4.68 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

CYBR stock opened at $167.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

